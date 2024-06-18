Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 18, 2024 / 1:15 PM

$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 18 (UPI) -- A vase purchased for $3.99 at a Maryland thrift store turned out to be a nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact.

Anna Lee Dozier of Washington, said she was shopping at the 2A Thrift Store in Clinton when her attention was grabbed by an unusual vase.

Advertisement

"It looked old-ish, but I thought maybe 20, 30 years old and some kind of tourist reproduction thing so I brought it home," Dozier told WUSA-TV.

Dozier said she was visiting Mexico on a work trip earlier this year when she noticed some items on display at the Museum of Anthropology bore a startling resemblance to the vase she purchased for $3.99.

She spoke with a museum official, who recommended she contact the Mexican embassy when she returned home.

Dozier shared photos and the dimensions of the vase with the embassy, and the item was identified as a Mayan artifact dating from A.D. 200-800.

Dozier and her family returned the vase to Mexican Ambassador Estaban Moctezuma Barragan in a ceremony held at the Cultural Institute of Mexico.

"I am thrilled to have played a part in it's repatriation story. I would like it to go back to its rightful place and to where it belongs," she said, "But I also want it out of my home because I have three little boys and I have been petrified, well it's gone now, but I was petrified that after two-thousand years I would be the one to wreck it!"

Advertisement

Officials said the vase will eventually have a new home at a Mexican museum.

Another thrift store vase, purchased for $3.99 from a Goodwill store in Virginia, was auctioned last year for over $107,000 when it was found to be designed by Carlo Scarpa for famed Italian company Venini in 1942.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
June 18 (UPI) -- A herd of goats escaped from the petting zoo at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park just one week after a similar incident involving a pair of camels.
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
June 18 (UPI) -- A mysterious monolith was found about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, eliciting memories of similar discoveries around the world in 2020.
David Rush reclaims behind-the-back catches title for 177th world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
David Rush reclaims behind-the-back catches title for 177th world record
June 17 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 177th concurrently-held Guinness World Record by recapturing the title for most behind-the-back catches in one minute (team of 2).
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said some advice from his dad led to his winning a $7.19 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 drawing.
Nashville Zoo announces hatching of rare Amazon lizards
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nashville Zoo announces hatching of rare Amazon lizards
June 17 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced it has become the first accredited facility in the United States to hatch crocodile tegu lizards.
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
June 17 (UPI) -- Police in California engaged in a foot pursuit with a piglet that "proved to be very fast and strong for an animal of its size" -- and the chase was caught on camera.
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
June 17 (UPI) -- Commuters were evacuated from a Hong Kong train during rush hour Monday morning when a snake measuring more than a foot long was spotted on board.
Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Delaware came to the rescue of a stray kitten found taking shelter under the hood of a resident's car.
California bear blamed for five break-ins in two hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
California bear blamed for five break-ins in two hours
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a single bear was responsible for five break-ins in a two-hour period -- and one of the homes was occupied at the time.
Son alerts Michigan man to his $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
Son alerts Michigan man to his $500,000 lottery win
June 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a phone call from his son tipped him off to the fact he had won a $500,000 Powerball prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement