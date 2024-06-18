Trending
June 18, 2024 / 11:17 AM

Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas

By Ben Hooper
June 18 (UPI) -- A mysterious monolith was found about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, eliciting memories of similar discoveries around the world in 2020.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post that a Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue team spotted the mirrored monolith "near Gass Peak, north of the valley."

"How did it get there?" police wrote.

The column evoked memories of similar monoliths discovered in 2020 in locations including Utah, California, Las Vegas, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Romania and England's Isle of Wight. An anonymous art collective called The Most Famous Artist later took credit for several of the U.S.-based monoliths.

Another monolith was found earlier this year on Hay Bluff, near Hay-on-Wye, Wales. The origins of that structure remain unknown.

