Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win

"The owner asked me, did I play Bonus Match 5 yesterday, and I said, 'Why, did someone win?'" the man said. "The owner said, 'Yes,' and handed me the winning numbers."
The man took the numbers home to compare to his ticket and confirmed the digits he had been using for years had scored him the $50,000 prize.
"I had to wake up my cousin to show him because I didn't believe it," the winner said.
The man's cousin accompanied him to collect his prize.
"I was stoked when I checked again for him," the cousin said. "I'm really happy for him."
The winner said his prize money will go into savings for the time being.