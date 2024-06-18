Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 18, 2024 / 4:00 PM

Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
A Glen Burnie, Md., man said the owner of his local store alerted him to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Glen Burnie, Md., man said the owner of his local store alerted him to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said the owner of his local store tipped him off to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize.

The Glen Burnie man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at Southgate Liquors, where he had purchased a ticket for the June 11 Bonus Match 5 drawing the previous day, when he was approached by the store's owner.

Advertisement

"The owner asked me, did I play Bonus Match 5 yesterday, and I said, 'Why, did someone win?'" the man said. "The owner said, 'Yes,' and handed me the winning numbers."

The man took the numbers home to compare to his ticket and confirmed the digits he had been using for years had scored him the $50,000 prize.

"I had to wake up my cousin to show him because I didn't believe it," the winner said.

The man's cousin accompanied him to collect his prize.

"I was stoked when I checked again for him," the cousin said. "I'm really happy for him."

The winner said his prize money will go into savings for the time being.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later
June 18 (UPI) -- A British farmer was reunited with his Rolex watch 50 years after it was believed to have become a meal for a hungry cow.
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
June 18 (UPI) -- A herd of goats escaped from the petting zoo at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park just one week after a similar incident involving a pair of camels.
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
Odd News // 3 hours ago
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
June 18 (UPI) -- A vase purchased for $3.99 at a Maryland thrift store turned out to be a nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact.
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
June 18 (UPI) -- A mysterious monolith was found about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, eliciting memories of similar discoveries around the world in 2020.
David Rush reclaims behind-the-back catches title for 177th world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
David Rush reclaims behind-the-back catches title for 177th world record
June 17 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 177th concurrently-held Guinness World Record by recapturing the title for most behind-the-back catches in one minute (team of 2).
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said some advice from his dad led to his winning a $7.19 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 drawing.
Nashville Zoo announces hatching of rare Amazon lizards
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nashville Zoo announces hatching of rare Amazon lizards
June 17 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced it has become the first accredited facility in the United States to hatch crocodile tegu lizards.
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
June 17 (UPI) -- Police in California engaged in a foot pursuit with a piglet that "proved to be very fast and strong for an animal of its size" -- and the chase was caught on camera.
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
June 17 (UPI) -- Commuters were evacuated from a Hong Kong train during rush hour Monday morning when a snake measuring more than a foot long was spotted on board.
Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Delaware came to the rescue of a stray kitten found taking shelter under the hood of a resident's car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement