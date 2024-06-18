Trending
Odd News
June 18, 2024 / 4:23 PM

Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later

By Ben Hooper
A Rolex watch believed to have been eaten by a cow on farmer James Steele's Shropshire, England, property was found 50 years later by a man with a metal detector. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 18 (UPI) -- A British farmer was reunited with his Rolex watch 50 years after it was believed to have become a meal for a hungry cow.

James Steele, 95, said he bought the Rolex shortly after his 21st birthday in 1950, but he lost it about 20 years later while working on his Shropshire, England, farm.

Steele said he searched the fields for the watch, but his only lead was a nearby cow.

"The cow could have eaten it with a mouthful of grass, the vet said," Steele told the BBC.

The watch has now resurfaced 50 years later, after Steele's son gave treasure hunter Liam King permission to use his metal detector to search for old coins on the property.

It was unclear whether the watch, which now has a green tint to its face, had indeed passed through a bovine's digestive tract.

"I was quite pleased because I never thought I would see the watch again," Steele said. "But I have got it now. I only have half the bracelet -- the other half must have disintegrated."

He said the watch is not in working order, but it did avoid rusting over the years.

Steele said he does not plan to have the watch repaired, as it would be a costly endeavor, but he is glad to have it back as a keepsake.

Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win
June 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said the owner of his local store tipped him off to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
June 18 (UPI) -- A herd of goats escaped from the petting zoo at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park just one week after a similar incident involving a pair of camels.
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
Odd News // 3 hours ago
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
June 18 (UPI) -- A vase purchased for $3.99 at a Maryland thrift store turned out to be a nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact.
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas
June 18 (UPI) -- A mysterious monolith was found about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, eliciting memories of similar discoveries around the world in 2020.
David Rush reclaims behind-the-back catches title for 177th world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
David Rush reclaims behind-the-back catches title for 177th world record
June 17 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 177th concurrently-held Guinness World Record by recapturing the title for most behind-the-back catches in one minute (team of 2).
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said some advice from his dad led to his winning a $7.19 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 drawing.
Nashville Zoo announces hatching of rare Amazon lizards
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nashville Zoo announces hatching of rare Amazon lizards
June 17 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced it has become the first accredited facility in the United States to hatch crocodile tegu lizards.
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase
June 17 (UPI) -- Police in California engaged in a foot pursuit with a piglet that "proved to be very fast and strong for an animal of its size" -- and the chase was caught on camera.
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train
June 17 (UPI) -- Commuters were evacuated from a Hong Kong train during rush hour Monday morning when a snake measuring more than a foot long was spotted on board.
Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Delaware came to the rescue of a stray kitten found taking shelter under the hood of a resident's car.
