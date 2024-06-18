Trending
Odd News
June 18, 2024 / 1:30 PM

Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo

By Ben Hooper
June 18 (UPI) -- A herd of goats escaped from the petting zoo at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park just one week after a similar incident involving a pair of camels.

A video was posted to TikTok by user Buddylovesrides shows several goats escaping from The Barnyard, Cedar Point's petting zoo, by walking through a hole in the fence.

Cedar Point officials said the incident is under investigation.

"On Saturday, several goats from The Barnyard were observed walking outside of their enclosure on the Frontier Trail section of the park," spokesman Tony Clark said in a statement provided to WEWS-TV. "We have been in contact with Honey Hill Farm, the family-operated farm which operates and staffs The Barnyard, to discuss the incident and the actions that are being taken, including 24-hour surveillance of the area, to ensure the security and well-being of the animals."

The goat jailbreak came just one week after a pair of camels, named Sampson and Artie, were caught on camera wandering loose through the park after escaping The Barnyard.

"Last night, the two camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard (our 'petting zoo' area on the Frontier Trail) but were quickly returned," Clark wrote in an email to Cleveland.com last week. "We're looking into how they made it to the midway."

The camel escape earned a sharp rebuke from animal rights group PETA, which issued an additional statement after the incident involving the goats.

"Goats, camels and human incompetence are all running amok at the Cedar Point amusement park, where it's only a matter of time before someone is injured or worse during these animals' attempts to flee from confinement," PETA Foundation Senior Director of Captive Animal Welfare Debbie Metzler said in the statement.

"PETA urges Cedar Point to shut down its wretched 'petting zoo' so that the animals still trapped there can be sent to reputable sanctuaries and encourages everyone to stay away from shameful sideshows that exploit vulnerable animals and jeopardize everyone's safety. PETA stands ready to assist," Metzler said.

