Advice from dad leads Michigan man to $7.19M lottery jackpot

June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said some advice from his dad led to his winning a $7.19 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 drawing. The 38-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he is a frequent Lotto 47 player, but some sage advice from his father caused him to switch up his strategy.

"I have been playing Lotto 47 for a long time, and would always switch up my numbers," the player said. "One day, my dad told me I should pick a set of numbers and stick with them, so that's what I did. I purchased an online subscription and have been playing the same set of numbers for a few years."

The man's numbers, 22-24-26-40-41-44, came up in the May 22 Lotto 47 drawing.

"I saw an email from the Lottery saying I'd won a prize, so I logged into my lottery account, and that's when I saw $7.19 million pending. I was in total shock and instantly thought how my dad had been right," the winner said.

The man said he plans to invest some of his winnings and put some away for his children's college funds.

"Winning feels surreal. It still hasn't sunk in that I'm a millionaire," he said.

Michigan Lottery officials said the $7.19 million jackpot is the largest amount ever won by a player who bought their ticket using MichiganLottery.com.

"This record-setting Lotto 47 jackpot win comes with an incredible story," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. "It's not just the college funds of the winner's children that will benefit from lottery dollars. All of Michigan Lottery's proceeds go to support public education programs in Michigan, and we are on track for a sixth consecutive contribution of more than $1 billion."