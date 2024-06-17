View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nashville Zoo (@nashvillezoo) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 17 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced it has become the first accredited facility in the United States to hatch crocodile tegu lizards. The zoo said on social media that its Herpetology Team oversaw the hatching of two crocodile tegus, the first of their species to be hatched at any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. Advertisement Crocodile tegus are native to the Amazon basin. "Not much is known about this elusive species and being able to breed them in a zoo setting will help us learn more about them and their reproductive biology," the post said. "They can take a couple of years to reach adult size, at which point they will likely be placed on exhibit in Unseen New World." Read More 'Fast and strong' piglet leads California police on a foot chase Snake spurs evacuation of Hong Kong commuter train Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car