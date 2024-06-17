Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 17 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced it has become the first accredited facility in the United States to hatch crocodile tegu lizards.

The zoo said on social media that its Herpetology Team oversaw the hatching of two crocodile tegus, the first of their species to be hatched at any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Crocodile tegus are native to the Amazon basin.

"Not much is known about this elusive species and being able to breed them in a zoo setting will help us learn more about them and their reproductive biology," the post said. "They can take a couple of years to reach adult size, at which point they will likely be placed on exhibit in Unseen New World."