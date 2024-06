An Island Line MTR train was evacuated in Hong Kong when a snake was spotted in a passenger car Monday morning. Photo by LN9267/Wikimedia Commons

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 17 (UPI) -- Commuters were evacuated from a Hong Kong train during rush hour Monday morning when a snake measuring more than a foot long was spotted on board. Police said the Island Line MTR train was evacuated at Admiralty station at 7:37 a.m. Monday when passengers spotted the snake slithering loose through a train car. Advertisement

The passengers were boarded onto a replacement train and MTR employees were able to capture the serpent in a cardboard box.

The snake was carted away by police and a snake catcher later identified the reptile as a California king snake, a non-venomous species native to the United States.

Police said the snake will be taken to Kadoorie Farm for care.