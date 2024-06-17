Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faithful Friends Animal Society (@ffas_delaware) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Delaware came to the rescue of a stray kitten found taking shelter under the hood of a resident's car. The Faithful Friends Animal Society said personnel from Minquas Fire Company #1 responded to an unusual case of a purring engine and ended up rescuing a kitten hiding under the hood. Advertisement The kitten "got the full VIP treatment with a first-class ride in their firetruck to the shelter," Faithful Friends said in a news release. The cat, dubbed Blaze by the shelter, was examined by a veterinarian and found to be in good health. "FFAS is so grateful for the heroic efforts of the Minquas Fire Company #1 and is thrilled to welcome Blaze into their care," the shelter said. Blaze will soon be made available for adoption. Read More California bear blamed for five break-ins in two hours Son alerts Michigan man to his $500,000 lottery win Massachusetts middle school graduates 23 sets of twins