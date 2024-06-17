Trending
Odd News
June 17, 2024 / 11:18 AM

Delaware firefighters rescue kitten from under hood of car

By Ben Hooper
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Delaware came to the rescue of a stray kitten found taking shelter under the hood of a resident's car.

The Faithful Friends Animal Society said personnel from Minquas Fire Company #1 responded to an unusual case of a purring engine and ended up rescuing a kitten hiding under the hood.

The kitten "got the full VIP treatment with a first-class ride in their firetruck to the shelter," Faithful Friends said in a news release.

The cat, dubbed Blaze by the shelter, was examined by a veterinarian and found to be in good health.

"FFAS is so grateful for the heroic efforts of the Minquas Fire Company #1 and is thrilled to welcome Blaze into their care," the shelter said.

Blaze will soon be made available for adoption.

