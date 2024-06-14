Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 14 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts middle school's graduation ceremony featured 23 pairs of twins -- as well as one twin whose brother attends a different school.

The eighth grade graduating class at Pollard Middle School in Needham features the most twins ever to appear in a single graduating class, officials said. The twins account for 46 -- 47 counting the lone twin -- of the 454 graduating students.

Advertisement

"Just the sheer number, the volume, and in comparison, typically we have between five and 10 sets of twins, but to have 23 ... it's been so fun," Tamatha Bibbo, the school's principal, told The Boston Globe.

Some of the graduating twins said they were surprised to learn how common multiples were at the school.

"Some of them, I just didn't even know were twins. Some don't even know we are twins," Brayden Mahoney, who graduated alongside twin sister Lauren, told WCVB-TV.