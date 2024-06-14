Trending
June 14, 2024 / 4:13 PM

California bear blamed for five break-ins in two hours

By Ben Hooper
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a single bear was responsible for five break-ins in a two-hour period -- and one of the homes was occupied at the time.

The Sierra Madre Police Department confirmed officers responded Thursday to a northeastern neighborhood where a bear had broken into four homes and a garage between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

One of the homes was occupied at the time of the break-in, but the woman locked herself in a bedroom until the animal left and was not injured, police said.

Homeowner Laurie Devault said her neighbor captured video when the bruin broke through her screen door.

"It was a very polite bear," Devault told KNBC-TV. "It just opened up the freezer and took my packaged chicken. The neighbor filmed it with it hanging from its mouth."

Devault said the bear dropped the frozen chicken nearby, which police returned to her.

