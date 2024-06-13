Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 13, 2024 / 12:18 PM

Meats, cheeses left dangling from greased pole for nearly a month in Philly

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 13 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Philadelphia festival that ended nearly a month ago said they are working on a plan to remove meats and cheeses that were accidentally left dangling from a greased pole.

The annual Italian Market Festival has a tradition of dangling Italian meats and cheeses from a greased pole for visitors to attempt to climb and claim the prizes, but this year's event left the dangling foods unclaimed.

Advertisement

Organizers said a crane was brought in on the last day of the festival to remove the leftover prizes, but weather conditions led to a surge of visitors late in the day that prevented the removal from going forward as planned.

The sacks of meat and cheese have been dangling from the pole for nearly a month amid hot and humid temperatures, leading to fears the food items will rot, but visitors to the site said they have not yet detected any noxious odors.

Festival organizers said they are working on plans to get another crane to visit the Italian Market to remove the meats and cheeses, but they said it will be a difficult process as the market is often extremely crowded.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Two camels escape petting zoo at Cedar Point
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two camels escape petting zoo at Cedar Point
June 13 (UPI) -- Visitors at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park witnessed chaos unfold when a pair of camels escaped from the park's petting zoo.
90-year-old Michigan man receives honorary high school diploma
Odd News // 20 hours ago
90-year-old Michigan man receives honorary high school diploma
June 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who left school to fight in the Korean War finally received his high school diploma at age 90.
Crow entangled in sewing thread rescued from atop California tree
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Crow entangled in sewing thread rescued from atop California tree
June 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California conducted an unusual rescue when a crow spotted struggling high up in a tree turned out to be entangled in sewing thread.
'Mistake' earns Maryland Lottery player $32,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Mistake' earns Maryland Lottery player $32,000
June 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said a "mistake" he made while buying his Keno ticket led to his winning a $32,000 prize.
Skateboarding cat breaks speed record in China
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Skateboarding cat breaks speed record in China
June 12 (UPI) -- A skateboarding cat showed off his skills in China and earned a Guinness World Record by skateboarding a distance of 32 feet, 9.2 inches in just 12.85 seconds.
Loose monkey sighting reported in Illinois county
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose monkey sighting reported in Illinois county
June 12 (UPI) -- Officials in an Illinois county are on the hunt for a monkey that may or may not be on the loose in the area.
Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'
June 12 (UPI) -- Buldak ramen noodle products from South Korean company Samyang have been recalled in Denmark for being too spicy.
India police deny presence of a leopard at PM's swearing-in
Odd News // 1 day ago
India police deny presence of a leopard at PM's swearing-in
June 11 (UPI) -- Police in India said an animal spotted in the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony was not a leopard, despite rumors on social media.
Oregon high school class holds its 80th annual reunion
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon high school class holds its 80th annual reunion
June 11 (UPI) -- Six members of a 1944 high school graduating class met up at a Denny's restaurant in Oregon for their 80th class reunion.
Friend's social media post leads man to $400,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Friend's social media post leads man to $400,000 lottery prize
June 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a friend's social media post about winning $100 in the lottery led to his scoring a $400,000 jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
Skateboarding cat breaks speed record in China
Skateboarding cat breaks speed record in China
Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'
Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'
California woman stops for an energy drink, wins $1M lottery prize
California woman stops for an energy drink, wins $1M lottery prize
97-year-old woman earns high school diploma in Utah
97-year-old woman earns high school diploma in Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement