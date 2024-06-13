Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 13 (UPI) -- An Iowa family's Great Dane has been named the world's tallest living dog at a height of 3 feet and 2 inches.

Guinness World Records said the Des Moines, Iowa, canine, named Kevin, was officially measured at 3 feet and 2 inches from his feet to his withers -- the point at the base of his neck, over his shoulders.

The record-keeping organization said Kevin is the first holder of the title since the previous record-holder, a fellow Great Dane named Zeus, died last year. Zeus was measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall.

Kevin, 3, was named for the protagonist of the first two Home Alone movies, but his owners said he doesn't quite have his namesake's courage -- it took extra time to measure him because he was afraid of the measuring tape.

"Kevin is the epitome of gentle giant," owner Tracy Wolfe told Guinness World Records. "In fact, he is scared of most things. He is terrified of the vacuum. He won't let it come within 6 feet of him! He will jump and run to get away from it."

Wolfe said Kevin's favorite activities include snoozing on the couch and snuggling with Wolfe, her husband, Roger, and their kids, Alexander, 12, and Ava, 10.

The tallest dog ever, coincidentally also named Zeus, was measured at 3 feet, 8 inches tall in 2011.