June 13, 2024 / 4:31 PM

81-year-old Boston woman named world's oldest train driver

By Ben Hooper
Helen Antenucci was dubbed the world's oldest train operator at the age of 81. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
June 13 (UPI) -- An 81-year-old Boston woman who drives trains for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was named the world's oldest train operator by Guinness World Records.

Helen Antenucci, who started working for the MBTA at the age of 53 in 1995, has been driving Blue Line trains for nearly three decades.

"I had five daughters," she told Guinness World Records. "It was a way to get me out of the house and get some peace and quiet."

She was named the world's oldest train operator after a co-worker applied to Guinness World Records on her behalf. Antenucci didn't know about the application until the record was made official.

"I don't know what all the fuss is about. I get up every day and do what I love to do. Not many people get to say that at my age," she said. "I would like to say thank you to all of my co-workers, family, friends and passengers for their support in making every day a wonderful journey."

Antenucci, who is approaching her 82nd birthday, said she has no plans to retire.

"I will bring my passengers to and from where they need to go until my organization tells me I can't, but I don't see that happening anytime soon," she said.

