June 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California conducted an unusual rescue when a crow spotted struggling high up in a tree turned out to be entangled in sewing thread.

The Orange County Fire Authority said Truck 56 responded to a report of a bird in distress near the top of a Ladera Ranch tree on Tuesday.

Firefighters ascended the ladder and discovered the distressed crow was entangled in sewing thread.

The Fire Authority shared a video of the rescue on social media.

"We can't translate what the crow is saying, but we do know the kids' cheers mean they are happy the firefighters on Truck 56, located in @RanchoMissionV, rescued a crow that was entangled in sewing thread in a tree in Ladera Ranch today," officials wrote.