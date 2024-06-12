'Mistake' earns Maryland Lottery player $32,000

|Advertisement
"She said, 'This is $40. Do you want to keep it?' I said, 'Go ahead.' I always keep my mistake tickets," the man said.
The man's numbers started appearing during the fourth draw.
"I said to myself, 'Oh my goodness, I got nine out of 10!'" he recalled.
The man scanned his ticket and discovered the Bonus option had delivered a big win.
"It said $32,000. I said, 'Oh my goodness, I've got to do a double take,'" he recalled.
The winner said his prize money will go into his bank account for safekeeping.