June 12, 2024 / 3:41 PM

'Mistake' earns Maryland Lottery player $32,000

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man said he made a "mistake" in adding the Bonus option to his Keno ticket, but he ended up winning $32,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said a "mistake" he made while buying his Keno ticket led to his winning a $32,000 prize.

The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at North Point Liquor & Bar in Baltimore when he decided to buy a 10-spot Keno ticket for 10 games, and ended up shocked when the bartender told him the price of adding the Bonus option.

"She said, 'This is $40. Do you want to keep it?' I said, 'Go ahead.' I always keep my mistake tickets," the man said.

The man's numbers started appearing during the fourth draw.

"I said to myself, 'Oh my goodness, I got nine out of 10!'" he recalled.

The man scanned his ticket and discovered the Bonus option had delivered a big win.

"It said $32,000. I said, 'Oh my goodness, I've got to do a double take,'" he recalled.

The winner said his prize money will go into his bank account for safekeeping.

