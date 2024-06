Authorities in Whiteside County, Ill., are investigating a reported sighting of a monkey on the loose. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Officials in an Illinois county are on the hunt for a monkey that may or may not be on the loose in the area. The Whiteside County Health Department issued an alert on social media saying Whiteside County Animal Control "received a report of a monkey loose" in the area of West 8th in Sterling. Advertisement

Health Department spokesman Cory Law said Animal Control officers have not spotted the monkey and there have been no reports of anyone missing a monkey in the area. He said officials are not yet certain whether there is indeed a monkey on the loose at all.

Law cautioned members of the public should not approach the monkey or make their own attempts to capture it.