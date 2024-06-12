Trending
June 12, 2024 / 11:48 AM

Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'

By Ben Hooper
Three varieties of Buldak noodles from South Korean company Samyang have been recalled in Denmark due to their high levels of capsaicin, the chili pepper extract that causes spicy flavors. Photo courtesy of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration
June 12 (UPI) -- Buldak ramen noodle products from South Korean company Samyang have been recalled in Denmark for being too spicy.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration announced on its website that it is recalling Samyang's Buldak 3x Spicy Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy Hot Chicken and Hot Chicken Stew ramen noodle products.

The recall was attributed to high levels of capsaicin, the chili pepper extract that gives the noodles their spicy flavor.

"The [Technical University of Denmark] Food Institute assesses that the levels of total capsaicin in a single pack of all three noodle products are so high that they pose a risk that the consumer develops acute poisoning," the food agency said.

Samyang released a statement to the BBC indicating that it stands behind its products.

"We understand that the Danish food authority recalled the products, not because of a problem in their quality but because they were too spicy," the statement said. "The products are being exported globally. But this is the first time they have been recalled for the above reason."

The company said it will "closely look into the local regulations" regarding food sold in Denmark before deciding on its next course of action in the country.

Buldak Ramen 3x Spicy, the hottest noodles in the product line, has a spiciness rating of 13,000 Scoville Heat Units. A jalapeño pepper has a rating of 4,000 to 8,000 SHU.

