Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 12, 2024 / 1:49 PM

Skateboarding cat breaks speed record in China

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 12 (UPI) -- A skateboarding cat showed off his skills in China and earned a Guinness World Record by skateboarding a distance of 32 feet, 9.2 inches in just 12.85 seconds.

Bao Zi, an American shorthair cat, broke the record for the fastest 10 meters on a skateboard by a cat at the age of just 1 year and 8 months old.

Advertisement

Bao Zi's owner, professional dog trainer Li Jiangtao, said his original intention when he brought a cat home was to help with a rodent problem.

"We had mice running around the ceiling at night, so I got Bao Zi to scare them away," he told Guinness World Records.

Jiangtao said he soon realized Bao Zi might have talents beyond mousing.

"I've been training dogs for over a decade, and I started skateboarding with my own dog for fun. But Bao Zi showed a keen interest in skateboards, so I decided to nurture this behavior," Jiangtao said.

He said it took about a year for the feline to master the art of skateboarding.

"Actually, it's quite challenging to train a cat, because they don't learn things as quickly as dogs do," he told the South China Morning Post. "Dogs make improvements day by day and they remember it. As for cats, they can learn a trick, and then forget it the next second."

Advertisement

Jiangtao said his experience teaching Bao Zi led him to expand his business into training cats. His specialty is teaching felines to use toilets -- and flush when they finish.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loose monkey sighting reported in Illinois county
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose monkey sighting reported in Illinois county
June 12 (UPI) -- Officials in an Illinois county are on the hunt for a monkey that may or may not be on the loose in the area.
Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Korean noodles recalled in Denmark for being 'too spicy'
June 12 (UPI) -- Buldak ramen noodle products from South Korean company Samyang have been recalled in Denmark for being too spicy.
India police deny presence of a leopard at PM's swearing-in
Odd News // 21 hours ago
India police deny presence of a leopard at PM's swearing-in
June 11 (UPI) -- Police in India said an animal spotted in the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony was not a leopard, despite rumors on social media.
Oregon high school class holds its 80th annual reunion
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Oregon high school class holds its 80th annual reunion
June 11 (UPI) -- Six members of a 1944 high school graduating class met up at a Denny's restaurant in Oregon for their 80th class reunion.
Friend's social media post leads man to $400,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Friend's social media post leads man to $400,000 lottery prize
June 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a friend's social media post about winning $100 in the lottery led to his scoring a $400,000 jackpot.
Mandrill at Arizona zoo dubbed the world's oldest at 37
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mandrill at Arizona zoo dubbed the world's oldest at 37
June 11 (UPI) -- A mandrill monkey living at the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona has been confirmed as the oldest in the world at the age of 37.
Spill covers Utah highway in smashed watermelons
Odd News // 1 day ago
Spill covers Utah highway in smashed watermelons
June 11 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Transportation said it was a "melon-choly" morning on Interstate 80 when a truck spilled its load of watermelons into the roadway.
Condo building to be demolished for blocking local scenery
Odd News // 1 day ago
Condo building to be demolished for blocking local scenery
June 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese development firm announced it will demolish a nearly-completed condominium building after neighbors complained it was blocking their view of Mount Fuji.
Flight delayed after sugar glider escapes aboard plane
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flight delayed after sugar glider escapes aboard plane
June 11 (UPI) -- A plane in China was delayed after a passenger's smuggled pet sugar glider, a small type of Australian possum, escaped in the passenger cabin.
World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
June 10 (UPI) -- A pair of friends from France said it took them about 5 years to realize their dream of building the world's tallest rideable bicycle, which measures 25 feet, 5 inches high.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
World's tallest rideable bicycle measures 25 feet, 5 inches
Young boys find T. rex fossil while hiking in North Dakota
Young boys find T. rex fossil while hiking in North Dakota
California woman stops for an energy drink, wins $1M lottery prize
California woman stops for an energy drink, wins $1M lottery prize
India police deny presence of a leopard at PM's swearing-in
India police deny presence of a leopard at PM's swearing-in
Spill covers Utah highway in smashed watermelons
Spill covers Utah highway in smashed watermelons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement