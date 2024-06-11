Friend's social media post leads man to $400,000 lottery prize

Melvin Brooks said a friend's $100 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket led to his trying the same game and winning $400,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a friend's social media post about winning $100 in the lottery led to his scoring a $400,000 jackpot. Melvin Brooks told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was inspired to try a $400,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket after he saw his friend's post on social media. Advertisement

"I saw a friend's post that he won $100 on that scratch-off so I decided to try it," Brooks said.

Brooks bought his ticket from Circle A Food Store on North Main Street in Mount Holly.

"I was with my cousin when I scratched the ticket in the parking lot," he said.

Brooks and his cousin went out to celebrate after he scratched off the $400,000 top prize.

"It's not every day that you win $400,000," he said.

Brooks said his prize money will go toward paying off his mortgage and sharing with his wife and daughters.