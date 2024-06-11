Trending
June 11, 2024 / 1:27 PM

Condo building to be demolished for blocking local scenery

By Ben Hooper
A Japanese developer said a nearly-completed condo building in Kunitachi, Tokyo Prefecture, will be demolished after local residents complained it was blocking their view of Mount Fuji. Photo by BottonDown/Pixabay.com
June 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese development firm announced it will demolish a nearly-completed condominium building after neighbors complained it was blocking their view of Mount Fuji.

Osaka-based developer Sekisui House said the 10-story, 18-unit building in Kunitachi, Tokyo Prefecture, will be demolished just weeks before the first residents were due to move into their units.

The developer had earlier made concessions including reducing the plan from 11 stories to 10 and reducing the height of each floor after locals complained it would block their view of Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in the country.

The company said in a statement provided to Kyodo News that the decision was made to demolish the building, known as Grand Maison Kunitachi Fujimi Dori, due to "insufficient consideration for the impact on the scenery."

"We were aware of the culture that values scenery, but we failed to consider it adequately. We also apologize to the contracting parties," the statement said.

The developer said the would-be condo owners who purchased units in the building for about $446,000 each will be provided with financial compensation.

