June 11 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Transportation said it was a "melon-choly" morning on Interstate 80 when a truck spilled its load of watermelons into the roadway.

The department shared photos on social media showing the sticky mess of smashed watermelons littering the roadway near Echo Reservoir in Summit County on Monday.

A photo shows the semi truck that was carrying the melons with the side torn off of its trailer. It was not clear how the damage occurred.

"It was a melon-choly morning on I-80 today," officials wrote. "At 3 a.m. our team learned of this fruity spill and jumped into action in the early hours to reopen all lanes in time for the commute."