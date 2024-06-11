Oregon high school class holds its 80th annual reunion

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 11 (UPI) -- Six members of a 1944 high school graduating class met up at a Denny's restaurant in Oregon for their 80th class reunion.

The Salem High School Class of 1944 alumni gathered over the weekend at the Salem eatery that has hosted most of their reunions for the past several years.

Advertisement

The class members in attendance were Bill Juza, Doris Ritchey Powers, Trudie Meier Gavette, Gayle Crozier Priem, Gladys Dalke Welty and Iris Wall.

The reunion opened with the group memorializing five classmates who died in the past year, before moving on to introductions of family members and the reading of a poem written by Gavette -- an annual tradition at the reunions.

The class was recognized by Guinness World Records last year as the longest running class reunion, but lost the title when Guinness learned of the members of a 1938 kindergarten class from Alameda, Calif., who held their 83rd reunion in 2023.