California woman stops for an energy drink, wins $1M lottery prize

While in the store, Rodriguez decided to buy an Xtreme Multiplier scratch-off ticket.
"It was catchy. I liked the colors. I was like, 'eh, just give me that one,'" Rodriguez explained. "What's interesting is I ended up picking my lucky number."
The ticket -- lucky number 22 -- turned out to be a $1 million winner.
"I was born on the 22nd -- that's my number," Rodriguez said. "The money is going to help with a lot of things. I'm just looking forward to what one million dollars is going to bring. Positive things only!"