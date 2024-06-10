California woman stops for an energy drink, wins $1M lottery prize

Alexandria Rodriguez stopped at a California convenience store to buy an energy drink and ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A California woman stopped at a convenience store she had been visiting her entire life to buy an energy drink and ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize. Alexandria Rodriguez of Whittier told California Lottery officials she stopped at Helen's Market on Santa Fe Springs, a store she has been visiting since riding her bike to the shop as a kid, to buy an energy drink. Advertisement

While in the store, Rodriguez decided to buy an Xtreme Multiplier scratch-off ticket.

"It was catchy. I liked the colors. I was like, 'eh, just give me that one,'" Rodriguez explained. "What's interesting is I ended up picking my lucky number."

The ticket -- lucky number 22 -- turned out to be a $1 million winner.

"I was born on the 22nd -- that's my number," Rodriguez said. "The money is going to help with a lot of things. I'm just looking forward to what one million dollars is going to bring. Positive things only!"