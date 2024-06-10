Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 10 (UPI) -- A pair of friends from France said it took them about 5 years to realize their dream of building the world's tallest rideable bicycle, which measures 25 feet, 5 inches high.

Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou said they came up with the idea while having a drink at a pub, and they soon found themselves creating designs and sourcing materials.

The duo said the bike took about 2 years to build.

"It is not possible to tell you the blood sweat and tears," Barrioz told Guinness World Records.

The finished bike was officially certified as the tallest in the world, beating the previous record by 1 foot, 2 inches.

"This experience has completely transformed my worldview. Before this, I really needed self-confidence; I was shy and had a negative self-opinion. Now it's better, and sometimes I feel unstoppable; I think I can repair, build or design anything," Barrioz said.