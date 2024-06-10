Entangled swan rescued from fishing line in England

|Advertisement
The swan was located in some reeds in the Stanpit Marsh area and rescuers discovered it was tangled in fishing line and had hooks embedded in its beak and leg.
Rescuers said the swan was likely unable to eat for several days as a result of the hook in its beak.
The swan was transported to Wildlife Rescue in Moyles Court, where the hooks were removed and the bird was given antibiotics to prevent the minor wounds from becoming infected.
The swan was released back into Mudeford Harbor.