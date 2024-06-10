Entangled swan rescued from fishing line in England

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew came to the rescue of a swan found entangled in fishing line in the Mudeford, England, area. Photo courtesy of the RNLI

June 10 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in England came to the assistance of a swan found entangled in discarded fishing line and hooks. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Mudeford station said in a news release that a crew on their way back from another rescue were called to "assist in the recovery of a swan that had become entangled in discarded fishing line." Advertisement

The swan was located in some reeds in the Stanpit Marsh area and rescuers discovered it was tangled in fishing line and had hooks embedded in its beak and leg.

Rescuers said the swan was likely unable to eat for several days as a result of the hook in its beak.

The swan was transported to Wildlife Rescue in Moyles Court, where the hooks were removed and the bird was given antibiotics to prevent the minor wounds from becoming infected.

The swan was released back into Mudeford Harbor.