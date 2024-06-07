Gift from daughter earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize

A Maryland woman received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift from her daughter and won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she initially suspected she was being pranked when a lottery ticket she received as a gift from her daughter turned out to be a $50,000 winner. The Essex woman told Maryland Lottery officials she isn't a regular lottery player, but her daughter gifted her a $5 Gold Rush 7s Tripler scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

The player said she wasn't sure if the ticket was a winner after scratching it off, but her daughter looked the ticket over and pointed out she had matched a number to win the $50,000 prize.

The woman said she initially suspected her daughter was pranking her.

"I said to her, 'Are you sure it is real?'" the mother recalled.

She said the shock didn't go away after being convinced the ticket was legitimate.

"I was flabbergasted," she said.

The woman's daughter said she doesn't normally like to give lottery tickets as gifts, because she is paranoid about giving away a winner she could have kept for herself. She said she doesn't regret giving the winner to her mother, however.

"She deserves it because she is my mom and she has done a lot for me," the daughter said.

Advertisement