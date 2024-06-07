Gift from daughter earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
The player said she wasn't sure if the ticket was a winner after scratching it off, but her daughter looked the ticket over and pointed out she had matched a number to win the $50,000 prize.
The woman said she initially suspected her daughter was pranking her.
"I said to her, 'Are you sure it is real?'" the mother recalled.
She said the shock didn't go away after being convinced the ticket was legitimate.
"I was flabbergasted," she said.
The woman's daughter said she doesn't normally like to give lottery tickets as gifts, because she is paranoid about giving away a winner she could have kept for herself. She said she doesn't regret giving the winner to her mother, however.
"She deserves it because she is my mom and she has done a lot for me," the daughter said.