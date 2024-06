Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 7 (UPI) -- Crews of firefighters and animal rescue teams came together in England to rescue two cows that wandered into a river and couldn't climb back out of the water.

The Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said in a news release that fire engine crews from Winsford, Knutsford and Lymm teamed up with animal rescue teams from Lymm and Bollington when the two cows "found their way into the river and were unable to get out due to steep banks" in Church Minshull.

Advertisement

The cows ended up nearly 1,000 feet apart, "so the incident was sectorized to enable them both to be successfully rescued."

The rescuers used an inflatable walkway to reach the first cow and "used a glide sheet to bring her up the steep slope."

"Firefighters in dry suits were deployed with a raft to reach the second cow and were able to guide her out of the water and up the bank with the aid of a telehandler," Fire & Rescue Service officials wrote.

Officials said both cows evaded serious injuries and were doing well after the rescue.