June 7 (UPI) -- The owner of an Ohio arcade was surprised with a Guinness World Record when his daughter secretly counted his collection of 1,041 pinball machines.

Rob Berk, owner of Past Times Arcade in Girard, received confirmation that he holds the world's largest collection of pinball machines after his daughter, Reilly Berk, applied for the record in secret.

Reilly Berk enlisted the help of Past Times Arcade employees to catalog the machines, as not all of them were out on the arcade floor.

"They basically built this contraption where they would open up the game, slide these four legs on it, take the picture, and take them off," Reilly Berk told WKBN-TV.

The team arrived at a total of 1,041 pinball machines, after eliminating all of the duplicates.

Reilly Berk said she received word that the record was accepted on May 7, three days after her dad's birthday. She presented him with the certificate at a party celebrating the arcade's first anniversary.

"I can't hardly believe this. This is a great honor," Rob Berk said. "There's so much we all do in our lives, you kind of wonder in the back of your mind, will anyone ever recognize you for what you've done? In that respect, it was a pleasure and a pleasant surprise."