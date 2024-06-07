Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 7, 2024 / 4:28 PM

Ohio arcade owner has world's largest collection of pinball machines

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 7 (UPI) -- The owner of an Ohio arcade was surprised with a Guinness World Record when his daughter secretly counted his collection of 1,041 pinball machines.

Rob Berk, owner of Past Times Arcade in Girard, received confirmation that he holds the world's largest collection of pinball machines after his daughter, Reilly Berk, applied for the record in secret.

Advertisement

Reilly Berk enlisted the help of Past Times Arcade employees to catalog the machines, as not all of them were out on the arcade floor.

"They basically built this contraption where they would open up the game, slide these four legs on it, take the picture, and take them off," Reilly Berk told WKBN-TV.

The team arrived at a total of 1,041 pinball machines, after eliminating all of the duplicates.

Reilly Berk said she received word that the record was accepted on May 7, three days after her dad's birthday. She presented him with the certificate at a party celebrating the arcade's first anniversary.

"I can't hardly believe this. This is a great honor," Rob Berk said. "There's so much we all do in our lives, you kind of wonder in the back of your mind, will anyone ever recognize you for what you've done? In that respect, it was a pleasure and a pleasant surprise."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gift from daughter earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Gift from daughter earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she initially suspected she was being pranked when a lottery ticket she received as a gift from her daughter turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
'Ghostbusters' superfan collects 2,012 pieces of memorabilia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Ghostbusters' superfan collects 2,012 pieces of memorabilia
June 7 (UPI) -- A British man with a record-breaking collection of 2,012 items related to his favorite film franchise said being in his home "is like living in a 'Ghostbusters' museum."
Bear interrupts California man washing his dishes
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear interrupts California man washing his dishes
June 7 (UPI) -- A California man washing the dishes in his kitchen found himself interrupted by a trespassing bear -- and he caught the encounter on camera.
Stranded cat rescued from owner's chimney
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Stranded cat rescued from owner's chimney
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of chimney sweeps in England came to the rescue of a pet cat who spent a day and a half trapped inside a chimney.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
June 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman taking her dog to the vet said she almost needed some medical attention of her own when she stopped to buy a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
Horse rescued after falling through stable floor
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Horse rescued after falling through stable floor
June 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a farm where a horse fell through the floor of his stable and was stuck between stories.
Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
June 6 (UPI) -- A massive rabbit weighing in at 26 pounds was rescued from alongside a busy California highway and taken to a rescue group.
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
Odd News // 1 day ago
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
June 6 (UPI) -- Police in New York are trying to find the owner of a 5-foot boa constrictor found trespassing at an Upper West Side apartment building.
World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph
June 6 (UPI) -- A British mechanic broke a Guinness World Record when he took his motorized wheelbarrow up to a speed of 52.58 mph.
Peacock evades animal control officers in Michigan
Odd News // 2 days ago
Peacock evades animal control officers in Michigan
June 5 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Michigan are pursuing a peacock that has given them the slip for at least two days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph
World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph
South African father and son create world's fastest drone
South African father and son create world's fastest drone
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement