'Ghostbusters' superfan collects 2,012 pieces of memorabilia

|Advertisement
"It's essentially like living in a Ghostbusters museum," McQuade told Guinness World Records.
McQuade, whose rarest items include a Ghostbusters 2 Christmas cracker box and a Ghostbusters stunt kite, recently appeared as an extra in the latest Ghostbusters film.
The collector works as a professional magician, and said he often works a Ghostbusters theme into his tricks.
"I love mixing Ghostbusters with magic. Whenever I learn or invent a new trick, I always see if I can add a Ghostbusters theme to it. That doesn't always work, but I love it when it does," he said.
McQuade said he hopes to keep growing his collection.
"Hopefully, I will be celebrating the 50th anniversary with an even bigger collection," he said. "I seem to run out of space about once a year but always find room for more!"