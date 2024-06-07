Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 7 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush returned to his juggling roots to retake the Guinness World Record for most juggling catches while on a balance board (blindfolded).

Rush was the original holder of the record, after his initial total of 77 beat the GWR minimum of 50, but his record was later taken by another juggler who managed 159 catches before losing balance.

Rush retook the record with 1,316, but the same rival took it back with 1,717.

Rush has now claimed the record for a third time with 2,346 catches.

The record marks Rush's 175th concurrently held Guinness World Records title. He is closing in on his goal of holding 181 titles and overtaking fellow serial record-breaker Silvio Sabba's total of 180.