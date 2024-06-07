Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 7, 2024 / 4:43 PM

David Rush juggles blindfolded on a balance board to retake record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 7 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush returned to his juggling roots to retake the Guinness World Record for most juggling catches while on a balance board (blindfolded).

Rush was the original holder of the record, after his initial total of 77 beat the GWR minimum of 50, but his record was later taken by another juggler who managed 159 catches before losing balance.

Advertisement

Rush retook the record with 1,316, but the same rival took it back with 1,717.

Rush has now claimed the record for a third time with 2,346 catches.

The record marks Rush's 175th concurrently held Guinness World Records title. He is closing in on his goal of holding 181 titles and overtaking fellow serial record-breaker Silvio Sabba's total of 180.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Two cows rescued from river in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two cows rescued from river in England
June 7 (UPI) -- Crews of firefighters and animal rescue teams came together in England to rescue two cows that wandered into a river and couldn't climb back out of the water.
Ohio arcade owner has world's largest collection of pinball machines
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio arcade owner has world's largest collection of pinball machines
June 7 (UPI) -- The owner of an Ohio arcade was surprised with a Guinness World Record when his daughter secretly counted his collection of 1,041 pinball machines.
Gift from daughter earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Gift from daughter earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she initially suspected she was being pranked when a lottery ticket she received as a gift from her daughter turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
'Ghostbusters' superfan collects 2,012 pieces of memorabilia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
'Ghostbusters' superfan collects 2,012 pieces of memorabilia
June 7 (UPI) -- A British man with a record-breaking collection of 2,012 items related to his favorite film franchise said being in his home "is like living in a 'Ghostbusters' museum."
Bear interrupts California man washing his dishes
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Bear interrupts California man washing his dishes
June 7 (UPI) -- A California man washing the dishes in his kitchen found himself interrupted by a trespassing bear -- and he caught the encounter on camera.
Stranded cat rescued from owner's chimney
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded cat rescued from owner's chimney
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of chimney sweeps in England came to the rescue of a pet cat who spent a day and a half trapped inside a chimney.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
June 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman taking her dog to the vet said she almost needed some medical attention of her own when she stopped to buy a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
Horse rescued after falling through stable floor
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse rescued after falling through stable floor
June 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a farm where a horse fell through the floor of his stable and was stuck between stories.
Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
June 6 (UPI) -- A massive rabbit weighing in at 26 pounds was rescued from alongside a busy California highway and taken to a rescue group.
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
Odd News // 1 day ago
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
June 6 (UPI) -- Police in New York are trying to find the owner of a 5-foot boa constrictor found trespassing at an Upper West Side apartment building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her way to the vet
World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph
World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph
South African father and son create world's fastest drone
South African father and son create world's fastest drone
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement