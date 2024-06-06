Trending
June 6, 2024 / 1:40 PM

5-foot snake found trespassing at New York apartment building

By Ben Hooper
June 6 (UPI) -- Police in New York are trying to find the owner of a 5-foot boa constrictor found trespassing at an Upper West Side apartment building.

The snake was first spotted slithering up the exterior of the building on West 87th Street and made its way toward a basement apartment, where one witness said the serpent curled up for a time in a sink.

The snake apparently made its way back outdoors to a courtyard, where it was rounded up and turned over to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

ACC officials said the snake, originally reported to be a python, was actually a boa constrictor. The serpent was dubbed Severus by Manhattan Animal Care and Control officers.

Officials aid they are now trying to determine the snake's origins and locate its owner. Boa constrictors are not legal to keep as pets in the city.

