A South Carolina woman taking her dog to the vet stopped at a store and won a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman taking her dog to the vet said she almost needed some medical attention of her own when she stopped to buy a lottery ticket and won $200,000. The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was early for her dog's vet appointment, so she stopped at the Food Lion store on North Guignard Drive in Sumter and bought a $5 Monopoly scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

The player said she nearly needed her own medical attention when she revealed the $200,000 prize.

"I almost passed out," she said. "This is the best thing that's happened to me in a long time."

The winner said her prize money will allow her to live debt-free.