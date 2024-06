Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a farm where a horse fell through the floor of his stable and was stuck between stories.

The MSPCA's Angell office said on social media that its Large Animal Rescue Team was dispatched when the 8-year-old Lipizzaner gelding, named Valcour, "fell through the floor of his stall and was trapped in between levels."

The team worked together with the Ipswich Fire Department, personnel from SRH Veterinary Services and the Northeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team to develop a plan to hoist the horse out of his predicament.

"It took about four hours and the help of everyone, but we were able to get this sweet horse out with no life threatening injuries," the post said. "Valcour is expected to make a full recovery and his owners say he's already walking around normally today!"