June 6, 2024 / 2:06 PM

Massive, 26-pound rabbit rescued from California highway

By Ben Hooper
June 6 (UPI) -- A massive rabbit weighing in at 26 pounds was rescued from alongside a busy California highway and taken to a rescue group.

California Highway Patrol officers based in Santa Cruz were summoned to the side of Highway 17 when construction workers spotted the chonky bunny on the loose.

The rabbit, dubbed Bugs by CHP officers, was taken to Pacific and Santa Cruz Veterinary Specialists before the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter gave the big bunny a lift to a Mill Valley rabbit rescue group.

The rescue said the animal is believed to be a female Flemish giant rabbit, a popular pet bred for their massive size.

Officials said minor injuries to Bugs' face and back of her neck indicate she may have been snatched from an outdoor enclosure by a predator, but managed to escape before becoming a hoppy meal.

Bugs will be held as a stray for four days, allowing her owner to claim her before she is put up for adoption.

