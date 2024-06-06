Trending
Odd News
June 6, 2024 / 1:14 PM

World's fastest wheelbarrow speeds past 52 mph

By Ben Hooper
Dylan Phillips broke a Guinness World Record by taking his motorized wheelbarrow to a speed of over 52 mph. Photo courtesy of Straightliners - The Home Of Speed/Facebook
June 6 (UPI) -- A British mechanic broke a Guinness World Record when he took his motorized wheelbarrow up to a speed of 52.58 mph.

Dylan Phillips told Guinness World Records he built his super-speedy garden tool for fun before he realized there was a world record category for wheelbarrow speed.

"I ended up building the wheelbarrow for fun. In a little practice run, messing about, I got 37 mph and then the question got asked if there was a land speed record for it," he told the BBC. "So it was just a case of finding out that the record existed and then deciding to actually do something with this idiotic thing that I'd built."

Phillips made the record-breaking run during Straightliners Speed Week 2024 at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

He said taking the wheelbarrow up to high speeds is both "uncomfortable" and "terrifying."

"Slowing down is the issue -- it's only got brakes at the front," he said. "Touch wood I've not come off it or had any mishaps with it, it's just uncomfortable. It does leave you aching after a couple of runs because it's got no suspension and it just rattles you to bits. I feel on top of the world. I mean it's absolute nonsense really but it's quite a nice feeling."

