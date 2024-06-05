Peacock evades animal control officers in Michigan

|Advertisement
Saginaw County Animal Care & Control officials posted a plea on Facebook, asking area residents to contact them with any sightings. The Saginaw Township Police Department shared the post, and area residents joined the search.
"He is in a wooded area and surprisingly agile and fast," Rachel Horton, the animal shelter's director told MLive. "He flies pretty gracefully."
Animal control officers pursued the peacock, including climbing a tree, but came up empty handed. They added an animal capture net to their Amazon wish list, Horton said.
The peacock's owner is unknown.