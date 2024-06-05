Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 5, 2024 / 10:23 AM

South African father and son create world's fastest drone

By UPI Staff
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 5 (UPI) -- A father-and-son duo from South Africa created the world's fastest drone, with an average top speed of 298.47 mph.

Luke Bell and his father Mike, of Western Cape, dubbed the quadcopter Peregreen 2 after an earlier model that reach 247 mph, Guinness World Records reported.

Advertisement

The drone is 3D-printed carbon fiber, battery operated and remote controlled. The duo tapped aerothermal engineer Chris Rosser for help controlling it. To nab the record, they flew the drone in two runs in opposite directions, demonstrating its ability to navigate tail or head winds. They clocked an actual top speed of 317 mph and an average of 298.47 mph.

The Bells created the device over a period of months, troubleshooting problems, including electrical fires caused by overheating wires and batteries.

Mike Bell is an architect who designed the Mbombela Stadium, where the 2010 FIFA World Cup took place. His son is a content creator and ambassador to Sony, specializing in reviewing drones and cameras on YouTube and Instagram.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bear cub rescued from wire fence in Colorado
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Bear cub rescued from wire fence in Colorado
June 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they had to tranquilize a mother bear so they could rescue her cub from a wire fence.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize two years after $2M win
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize two years after $2M win
June 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who scored a $2 million lottery prize in 2022 said he will give back to his community after winning another $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Deer rescued from mini hockey net after two weeks
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Deer rescued from mini hockey net after two weeks
June 4 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in New York came to the rescue of a buck seen wandering for two weeks with a miniature hockey net entangled in its antlers.
Congressman's 6-year-old steals the show on House floor
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Congressman's 6-year-old steals the show on House floor
June 4 (UPI) -- A congressman delivering remarks on the House floor was upstaged by his own 6-year-old son, who decided to show off his funny faces for the cameras.
Alligator found after 10 days on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator found after 10 days on the loose in Missouri
June 4 (UPI) -- A small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo set up at a Kansas City, Mo., middle school was found outside the school 10 days later.
Rare Boba Fett action figure sells for record-breaking $525,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rare Boba Fett action figure sells for record-breaking $525,000
June 4 (UPI) -- An extremely rare Star Wars Boba Fett action figure measuring just 3.75 inches tall was auctioned for a record-breaking $525,000.
World's largest coprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest coprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
June 3 (UPI) -- The owner of the world's largest collection of fossilized poop is now showing off his collection of dino droppings and other ancient waste at his new Poozeum in Arizona.
Idaho man moves water by hand for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man moves water by hand for Guinness World Record
June 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man finally broke the Guinness World Record for the most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds after attempting and failing to take the title for five years.
Man wins $110,000 lottery prize while away on vacation
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $110,000 lottery prize while away on vacation
June 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man's commitment to not missing a lottery drawing, even while on vacation, earned him a $110,000 jackpot.
Philadelphia hosts world's largest drag story time event
Odd News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia hosts world's largest drag story time event
June 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia kicked off Pride Month by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's largest coprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
World's largest coprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
Rare Boba Fett action figure sells for record-breaking $525,000
Rare Boba Fett action figure sells for record-breaking $525,000
Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
Congressman's 6-year-old steals the show on House floor
Congressman's 6-year-old steals the show on House floor
Overturned strawberry truck causes jam on two highways
Overturned strawberry truck causes jam on two highways
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement