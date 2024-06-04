Man wins $100,000 lottery prize two years after $2M win

John Robbins win $100,000 from the North Carolina Education Lottery two years after collecting a $2 million prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who scored a $2 million lottery prize in 2022 said he will give back to his community after winning another $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. John Robbins of Wilmington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that winning $2 million from an Ultimate 7's ticket in May 2022 didn't stop him from buying scratch-off tickets. Advertisement

"I was told lightning can't strike twice but I guess it can," Robbins said.

Robbins bought a $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's on North College Road in Wilmington, the same store where he won his previous big prize.

The new ticket was a $100,000 winner.

He said his latest winnings will go toward helping his community.

"My dream is to make a difference in Wilmington," Robbins said. "I want to give back to people here who are less fortunate. I want to do something to help change that."