Man wins $100,000 lottery prize two years after $2M win

"I was told lightning can't strike twice but I guess it can," Robbins said.
Robbins bought a $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's on North College Road in Wilmington, the same store where he won his previous big prize.
The new ticket was a $100,000 winner.
He said his latest winnings will go toward helping his community.
"My dream is to make a difference in Wilmington," Robbins said. "I want to give back to people here who are less fortunate. I want to do something to help change that."