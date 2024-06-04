Trending
Odd News
June 4, 2024 / 1:22 PM

Alligator found after 10 days on the loose in Missouri

By Ben Hooper
June 4 (UPI) -- A small alligator that escaped from a petting zoo set up at a Kansas City, Mo., middle school was found outside the school 10 days later.

Lakeview Middle School sent an email to faculty and the families of students revealing the 14-inch gator was found outside a back door at the school by custodial workers.

The alligator escaped May 23 from a petting zoo set up at the school by third-party business Thorni Ridge Exotics. The disappearance sparked a probe by the KC Pet Project, but the search was called off after a few days.

The alligator, which was found with its mouth still taped shut, is now in the custody of the KC Pet Project.

"It's hard to say how he survived," shelter spokesperson Tori Fugate told The Kansas City Star. "But, I mean, I've been told by people who care for alligators that they can go quite a while without having food. It's more of, you know, they need heat, water and things like that."

The KC Pet Project is caring for the alligator while officials work to determine whether it will be returned to the petting zoo or placed in a new sanctuary home.

Officials earlier revealed that the proper permits had not been filed for the petting zoo, which was brought to the school to celebrate the end of the academic year.

Alligators are not legal to have in Kansas City.

Eric Smith, owner of Thorni Ridge Exotics, welcomed the news of Alex the alligator's return.

"We never quit looking for him," Smith told KCTV.

