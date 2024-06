Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 4 (UPI) -- A congressman delivering remarks on the House floor was upstaged by his own 6-year-old son, who decided to show off his funny faces for the cameras.

The clip, broadcast on CSPAN and shared to the network's social media channels, shows Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., delivering remarks about former President Donald Trump's recent conviction while his son, Guy, sits behind him.

Guy appears to spot the CSPAN camera and first smiles before launching into a series of funny expressions, including sticking out his tongue, rolling his eyes and shaking his head.

"This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother," the congressman wrote on social media.