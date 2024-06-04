Trending
June 4, 2024 / 4:35 PM

Bear cub rescued from wire fence in Colorado

By Ben Hooper
June 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they had to tranquilize a mother bear so they could rescue her cub from a wire fence.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region, said on social media that officers responded toa report of a bear cub caught in wire fencing in Evergreen.

"Kids can get into everything, even bear cubs," the post said.

The officers tranquilized the mother bear, who was perched in a nearby tree, so she wouldn't interfere with the rescue.

The officers were then able to use a catch pole to keep the bear cub still while they cut it free from the wires.

The rescuers used a K9 officer to haze the bears away from the area once the rescue was completed.

"A complicated rescue with a happy ending," the post said.

