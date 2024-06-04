Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they had to tranquilize a mother bear so they could rescue her cub from a wire fence. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region, said on social media that officers responded toa report of a bear cub caught in wire fencing in Evergreen. Advertisement "Kids can get into everything, even bear cubs," the post said. The officers tranquilized the mother bear, who was perched in a nearby tree, so she wouldn't interfere with the rescue. The officers were then able to use a catch pole to keep the bear cub still while they cut it free from the wires. The rescuers used a K9 officer to haze the bears away from the area once the rescue was completed. "A complicated rescue with a happy ending," the post said. Read More Deer rescued from mini hockey net after two weeks Congressman's 6-year-old steals the show on House floor Alligator found after 10 days on the loose in Missouri