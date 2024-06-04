A deer was rescued after wandering for two weeks in Amherst, N.Y., with a miniature hockey net stuck over its head. Photo courtesy of the Amherst Police Department/Facebook

June 4 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in New York came to the rescue of a buck seen wandering for two weeks with a miniature hockey net entangled in its antlers. The Amherst Police Department said on social media that the buck was seen wandering with the net over its face and antlers for at least two weeks.

"While the mini hockey net was certainly an annoyance to him, he was still extremely mobile and ran each time the rehabber attempted to sedate him," an animal control officer wrote on Facebook.

The deer was finally located by Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife and the animal control officer soon arrived to assist with the rescue.

"Today he sought refuge in the nook of a church and we were finally able to keep him at close range long enough to be sedated," the officer wrote. "Once he was snoozing, the net was cut off his antlers in less than a minute, the sedation was reversed and he was free to do deer things unencumbered by rattling PVC pipe!"

