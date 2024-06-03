Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 3, 2024 / 4:50 PM

Man wins $110,000 lottery prize while away on vacation

By Ben Hooper
Douglas Woodside said buying a lottery ticket before leaving on vacation so he wouldn't miss a Fantasy 5 drawing paid off with a $110,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Douglas Woodside said buying a lottery ticket before leaving on vacation so he wouldn't miss a Fantasy 5 drawing paid off with a $110,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man's commitment to not missing a lottery drawing, even while on vacation, earned him a $110,000 jackpot.

Douglas Woodside, 59, of Beaverton, told Michigan Lottery officials he didn't want to miss any Fantasy 5 drawings while on vacation, so he bought a multi-draw ticket from the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3655 on Estey Road in Beaverton.

Advertisement

His ticket matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 3 drawing -- 04-18-23-27-29 -- earning him the $110,000 jackpot.

"My wife and I were leaving for vacation, so I purchased a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket to cover the days we would be gone," Woodside said. "About a week later, after we'd gotten home from our trip, I remembered to check the ticket."

He said discovering the win came as a shock.

"I looked it over three times, and then I had my wife look it over to make sure I wasn't seeing things. Once she confirmed what I was seeing, I immediately started shaking. I couldn't believe it! Winning is such a relief," he said.

Woodside said his winnings will go toward some home improvement projects and bolstering his savings.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Idaho man moves water by hand for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Idaho man moves water by hand for Guinness World Record
June 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man finally broke the Guinness World Record for the most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds after attempting and failing to take the title for five years.
Philadelphia hosts world's largest drag story time event
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia hosts world's largest drag story time event
June 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia kicked off Pride Month by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading.
Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
June 3 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said an unusual "hole punch cloud" spotted over Vermont and New York's Champlain Valley was likely the result of a passing plane.
World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
June 3 (UPI) -- The owner of the world's largest collection of fossilized poop is now showing off his collection of dino droppings and other ancient waste at his new Poozeum in Arizona.
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
June 3 (UPI) -- Police responded to an area near the University of Cincinnati on Monday morning to investigate a possible tiger sighting.
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer on patrol ended up rescuing a kitten he spotted in the middle of a busy highway.
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
Odd News // 3 days ago
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
May 31 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in Philadelphia are seeking audience members to participate in the world's largest drag story time reading.
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
Odd News // 3 days ago
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
May 31 (UPI) -- A baby bobcat who escaped from her enclosure at an Indiana zoo was safely captured and returned to the facility, city officials said.
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
May 31 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man visiting Maryland for a friend's party made a stop for beverages and scored a $162,441 lottery prize.
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
May 31 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 173rd concurrently-held Guinness World Records title by using his nose to inflate 28 balloons in three minutes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter
Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter
World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement