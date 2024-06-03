Man wins $110,000 lottery prize while away on vacation

|Advertisement
His ticket matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 3 drawing -- 04-18-23-27-29 -- earning him the $110,000 jackpot.
"My wife and I were leaving for vacation, so I purchased a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket to cover the days we would be gone," Woodside said. "About a week later, after we'd gotten home from our trip, I remembered to check the ticket."
He said discovering the win came as a shock.
"I looked it over three times, and then I had my wife look it over to make sure I wasn't seeing things. Once she confirmed what I was seeing, I immediately started shaking. I couldn't believe it! Winning is such a relief," he said.
Woodside said his winnings will go toward some home improvement projects and bolstering his savings.