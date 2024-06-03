Trending
June 3, 2024 / 2:16 PM

Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York

By Ben Hooper
June 3 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said an unusual "hole punch cloud" spotted over Vermont and New York's Champlain Valley was likely the result of a passing plane.

The NWS office in Burlington, Vt., said a cloud spotted in the Sunday morning sky bears what is known as a fallstreak hole, also known as a "hole punch cloud."

Photos show the cloud with a large spot of blue sky showing through its center.

"This type of cloud is usually formed when the water temperature of the cloud is below freezing, but the water has not frozen," the NWS tweeted.

The NWS said this particular fallstreak hole was likely caused by an airplane.

"When an aircraft passes through the cloud, the air around its wings and body expands and cools, triggering the water droplets to turn into tiny ice crystals, which are heavier than droplets and will begin to fall out of the cloud, leaving a hole behind," officials wrote.

