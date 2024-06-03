Philadelphia hosts world's largest drag story time event

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia kicked off Pride Month by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading.

The Saturday event, organized by the Philadelphia Gay News and sponsored by VisitPhilly, drew a crowd of 263 people to listen to a succession of drag performers reading from popular children's books.

Brittany Lynn, a performer who organizes various Drag Queen Story Time events in the Philadelphia area, emceed the record attempt at the National Constitution Center and served as the first reader of the morning.

"I couldn't think of a better way to kick off Pride than to be here with you," Lynn told the crowd before reading Hello, Philadelphia, by Martha Day Zschock.

Brittany Lynn, drag performer, LGBTQ+ activist, literacy advocate and head of the award-winning Philly Drag Mafia, served as emcee for the event, featuring Aurora, Icon Ebony Fierce, Athena Chanteuse and Morgan Wells. #pride pic.twitter.com/mbWCkU9kHY— Visit Philly (@visitphilly) June 1, 2024

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was in attendance to verify the size of the crowd, and the successful record was then announced on social media by VisitPhilly.