Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 3, 2024 / 1:57 PM

World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 3 (UPI) -- The owner of the world's largest collection of fossilized poop is now showing off his collection of dino droppings and other ancient waste at his new Poozeum in Arizona.

George Frandsen earned the Guinness World Record for the world's largest collection of corprolites -- the scientific term for fossilized feces -- in 2015, with 1,277 fossils that once graced the digestive tracts of ancient animals.

Advertisement

Frandsen turned his collection, which now numbers 8,000 pieces, into a virtual exhibit and took the physical corprolites around to various museums as a touring exhibition for years. He has now opened a permanent Poozeum location in Williams, Ariz.

"Several years ago, I noticed a glaring absence of coprolite representation in mainstream sources and museum exhibits," Frandsen told Guinness World Records.

The Poozeum, billed as "the world's premier dinosaur poop museum and gift shop," offers free admission to all visitors.

"Our revenue is generated primarily through our dinosaur-themed gift shop, ensuring that access to knowledge and discovery remains unrestricted," Frandsen said.

The museum owner, who quit his job at a healthcare company earlier this year and moved his family from Florida to Williams to make his dream a reality, said he first became fascinated with fossilized feces at a a Utah rock store when he was 18.

Advertisement

"Instantly, I found it both hilarious and fascinating," he said. "This sparked my curiosity, leading me to learn everything I could about coprolites. I soon realized that these peculiar prehistoric 'time capsules' offer direct insights into the diets, behaviors, and environments of ancient creatures."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
June 3 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said an unusual "hole punch cloud" spotted over Vermont and New York's Champlain Valley was likely the result of a passing plane.
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
June 3 (UPI) -- Police responded to an area near the University of Cincinnati on Monday morning to investigate a possible tiger sighting.
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer on patrol ended up rescuing a kitten he spotted in the middle of a busy highway.
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
Odd News // 2 days ago
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
May 31 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in Philadelphia are seeking audience members to participate in the world's largest drag story time reading.
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
Odd News // 2 days ago
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
May 31 (UPI) -- A baby bobcat who escaped from her enclosure at an Indiana zoo was safely captured and returned to the facility, city officials said.
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
May 31 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man visiting Maryland for a friend's party made a stop for beverages and scored a $162,441 lottery prize.
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
May 31 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 173rd concurrently-held Guinness World Records title by using his nose to inflate 28 balloons in three minutes.
Rowdy resort town bans penis costumes, blow-up dolls
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rowdy resort town bans penis costumes, blow-up dolls
May 31 (UPI) -- A resort town in Spain is attempting to calm tourists' rowdy bachelor and bachelorette parties by banning blow-up dolls and giant penis costumes from being displayed in public.
Firefighters rescue tiny kitten from storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue tiny kitten from storm drain
May 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas went underground to rescue a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain for multiple days.
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
May 30 (UPI) -- An Indian man broke his own Guinness World Record by typing the alphabet in 25.66 seconds using only a keyboard and his nose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter
Dad wins big lottery prize three months after daughter
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement