World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'

June 3 (UPI) -- The owner of the world's largest collection of fossilized poop is now showing off his collection of dino droppings and other ancient waste at his new Poozeum in Arizona.

George Frandsen earned the Guinness World Record for the world's largest collection of corprolites -- the scientific term for fossilized feces -- in 2015, with 1,277 fossils that once graced the digestive tracts of ancient animals.

Frandsen turned his collection, which now numbers 8,000 pieces, into a virtual exhibit and took the physical corprolites around to various museums as a touring exhibition for years. He has now opened a permanent Poozeum location in Williams, Ariz.

"Several years ago, I noticed a glaring absence of coprolite representation in mainstream sources and museum exhibits," Frandsen told Guinness World Records.

The Poozeum, billed as "the world's premier dinosaur poop museum and gift shop," offers free admission to all visitors.

"Our revenue is generated primarily through our dinosaur-themed gift shop, ensuring that access to knowledge and discovery remains unrestricted," Frandsen said.

The museum owner, who quit his job at a healthcare company earlier this year and moved his family from Florida to Williams to make his dream a reality, said he first became fascinated with fossilized feces at a a Utah rock store when he was 18.

"Instantly, I found it both hilarious and fascinating," he said. "This sparked my curiosity, leading me to learn everything I could about coprolites. I soon realized that these peculiar prehistoric 'time capsules' offer direct insights into the diets, behaviors, and environments of ancient creatures."