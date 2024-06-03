Trending
Odd News
June 3, 2024 / 4:56 PM

Idaho man moves water by hand for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
June 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man finally broke the Guinness World Record for the most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds after attempting and failing to take the title for five years.

Serial record-breaker David Rush said he attempted the record multiple times over the course of five years, but his attempts were frequently disqualified for reasons including his pitcher of water moving slightly and using a non-approved surface.

Rush had to use only his hands to transfer water from a bucket to a pitcher placed 1 meter (3.28 feet) away.

He successfully took the record by transferring 3,323 milliliters (112.4 ounces) from one container to the other in the allotted 30 seconds.

The title brought Rush's total of concurrently-held records to 174. He is on a quest to make it to 181 concurrently-held records to surpass fellow serial record-breaker Silvio Sabba's total of 180.

Man wins $110,000 lottery prize while away on vacation
June 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man's commitment to not missing a lottery drawing, even while on vacation, earned him a $110,000 jackpot.
Philadelphia hosts world's largest drag story time event
June 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia kicked off Pride Month by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading.
Unusual 'hole punch cloud' spotted over Vermont and New York
June 3 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said an unusual "hole punch cloud" spotted over Vermont and New York's Champlain Valley was likely the result of a passing plane.
World's largest corprolite collection becomes Arizona 'Poozeum'
June 3 (UPI) -- The owner of the world's largest collection of fossilized poop is now showing off his collection of dino droppings and other ancient waste at his new Poozeum in Arizona.
Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting
June 3 (UPI) -- Police responded to an area near the University of Cincinnati on Monday morning to investigate a possible tiger sighting.
Kitten rescued from middle of Florida highway
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer on patrol ended up rescuing a kitten he spotted in the middle of a busy highway.
Philadelphia attempting world record for drag story time
May 31 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in Philadelphia are seeking audience members to participate in the world's largest drag story time reading.
Indiana zoo's escaped baby bobcat safely captured
May 31 (UPI) -- A baby bobcat who escaped from her enclosure at an Indiana zoo was safely captured and returned to the facility, city officials said.
Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize
May 31 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man visiting Maryland for a friend's party made a stop for beverages and scored a $162,441 lottery prize.
Idaho man uses his nose to inflate balloons for world record
May 31 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 173rd concurrently-held Guinness World Records title by using his nose to inflate 28 balloons in three minutes.
