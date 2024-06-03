Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man finally broke the Guinness World Record for the most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds after attempting and failing to take the title for five years.

Serial record-breaker David Rush said he attempted the record multiple times over the course of five years, but his attempts were frequently disqualified for reasons including his pitcher of water moving slightly and using a non-approved surface.

Advertisement

Rush had to use only his hands to transfer water from a bucket to a pitcher placed 1 meter (3.28 feet) away.

He successfully took the record by transferring 3,323 milliliters (112.4 ounces) from one container to the other in the allotted 30 seconds.

The title brought Rush's total of concurrently-held records to 174. He is on a quest to make it to 181 concurrently-held records to surpass fellow serial record-breaker Silvio Sabba's total of 180.