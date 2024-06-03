Cincinnati police: No loose tigers found after reported sighting

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 3 (UPI) -- Police responded to an area near the University of Cincinnati on Monday morning to investigate a possible tiger sighting.

The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed officers searched near the school and the Cincinnati Zoo after a call from a member of the public, but they did not find any signs of big cat activity and no further sightings were reported.

Advertisement

"We did receive a call for a possible sighting of something that resembled a tiger," police spokesperson Jonathan Cunningham told USA Today. "Our officers did check the area with nothing found."

The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed both of its resident tigers were present and accounted for.

"Our tigers are safe and sound and at the zoo," said Michelle Curley, the zoo's communications director.