May 31, 2024 / 4:01 PM

Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Philadelphia man stopped at a Maryland liquor store to buy beverages for a party and won a $162,441 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Philadelphia man stopped at a Maryland liquor store to buy beverages for a party and won a $162,441 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man visiting Maryland for a friend's party made a stop for beverages and scored a $162,441 lottery prize.

The man told Maryland Lottery officials he was driving through Laurel on the way to a friend's Memorial Day party when he made a stop at All Saints Liquors at on All Saints Road in Laurel to pick up some beverages for the celebration.

The visitor said he noticed the store's selection of lottery games.

"I've been having luck with Fast Play tickets down here [in Maryland] and Big Money Doubler had a pretty big jackpot the last time I checked your website," the man said.

His $5 ticket ended up winning the $162,441 progressive jackpot.

"I was in total disbelief when I saw the prize amount. I called my girlfriend, my friends -- nobody could believe it," he said.

The winner did not reveal if he has any plans for his prize money.

