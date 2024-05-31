Stop for party supplies leads to $162,441 lottery prize

|Advertisement
The visitor said he noticed the store's selection of lottery games.
"I've been having luck with Fast Play tickets down here [in Maryland] and Big Money Doubler had a pretty big jackpot the last time I checked your website," the man said.
His $5 ticket ended up winning the $162,441 progressive jackpot.
"I was in total disbelief when I saw the prize amount. I called my girlfriend, my friends -- nobody could believe it," he said.
The winner did not reveal if he has any plans for his prize money.